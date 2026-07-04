SAPD: Suspect’s gunshots injures 3 people, enters woman’s residence before fleeing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said they are searching for a man they believe fired multiple gunshots at a woman’s residence before he attempted to break in early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call just after 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cable Ranch Road, which is located near State Highway 151 and Northwest Loop 410.

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A 24-year-old woman told police she was struck by shrapnel after a man shot through her door several times. The man, 25, also entered the home and began a physical altercation with her.

Several witnesses successfully forced the suspect out of the home, but authorities said he didn’t stop there.

In its report, SAPD said the man attempted to enter the home again and resumed shooting through the door. During his second round of gunfire, two other individuals were struck by shrapnel, officers said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

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