New Dream Hotel announced for San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk is poised to get a dreamy new hotel in 2023, according to Dream Hotel Group.

The 217-room hotel is expected to have multiple dining and nightlife venues, a rooftop pool and a 10,000 square foot meeting space, according to a press release.

A rendering of the hotel, designed by CUBE3 Architects, shows the concept design of the hotel.

Dream Hotel Group wouldn’t confirm an exact opening date or address for the new hotel, only that “it will be located along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio.”

The press release states that the boutique hotel will “be the centerpiece of a large mixed-use development that includes office space and private residences, transforming a full city block into a communal gathering place for hotel guests and locals.”

Dream Hotel Group has 16 other hotels open in cities around the world including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Bangkok.

“San Antonio is one of the most authentic, passionate and diverse cities in America, as seen through its bold culture, rich history and burgeoning art, music and culinary scenes – making it an ideal destination for the Dream Hotels flag,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein.