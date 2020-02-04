75ºF

KSAT12 News at Noon, February 4, 2020

Priscilla Ayala, Producer

Maritza Carlos, Video Editor

Dominic Lawrence, Video Editor

Marc Mendoza, Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating an overnight fire at an apartment complex on the Southwest side. A North side shooting victim is identified. The San Antonio Police Department is asking for tips as they try to solve several cases.

