Pearsall police seeks tips in deadly hit-and-run investigation

PEARSALL, Texas – The Pearsall Police Department is requesting assistance from the public after a 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run last week.

The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 3000 block of Business 35 East.

In a news release, the department identified the man as Abel E. Mendoza. The suspected driver fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Investigators request that anyone with information contact Pearsall police at 830-334-4169 and ask to speak with Lieutenant N. Ximenez.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be valuable and will assist investigators in advancing this fatal hit-and-run investigation,” police said.

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