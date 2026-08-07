Northside ISD installs door monitoring alarms to strengthen campus security

Northside ISD deals with rise in threats, violence on and off campus

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District (NISD) announced new safety upgrades across all of its campuses Thursday, including the installation of alarms on every exterior school door.

Dr. Jo Ann Fey, deputy superintendent for administration, revealed the upgrades in a Facebook post.

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Fey said the alarms are designed to prevent exterior doors from being left unlatched or propped open.

“One of the latest enhancements is the installation of door monitoring alarms,” Fey said, in part. “These devices are now located on all exterior doors across our schools.”

If a door remains open for more than 45 seconds, she said an audible alarm sounds and a flashing light activates to draw attention to the unsecured entry.

The system also sends an automatic notification to the campus front office. Once the door closes, the alarm powers down.

“In addition to the DMA system, we’re also implementing several other safety upgrades, including enhanced perimeter fencing at all of our campuses, silent panic alert technology in all of our classrooms and expanded security lobbies at more of our secondary schools,” Fey said.

According to the district, the door-monitoring alarm system was funded through multiple sources, including a safety grant.

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