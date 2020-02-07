Police seek three suspects after smash and grab at Tiffany & Co. jewelry store on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say they are looking for three people who made off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from the Tiffany & Co. jewelry store on the Northwest Side.

Police say they received a call right before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to The Shops at La Cantera.

By the time officers arrived, the robbers had made off with the jewelry, police said.

Police said the thieves were wearing black clothing, and they were seen rushing off in a gray four-door sedan.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The store was closed off after the smash and grab. Management is still assessing the damage.