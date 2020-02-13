New nonstop flight from San Antonio to Monterrey Mexico announced

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new option to fly from San Antonio to Monterrey, Mexico.

VivaAerobus announced Thursday that it will be offering nonstop flights between the two cities on Monday and Friday on a 180-seat Airbus A320.

The flight will depart San Antonio International Airport at 8:15 a.m.

“Over the past two years the demand for travel to Monterrey and the Nuevo Leon region has grown by 21.3%, nearly four times the national average, so this new flight is prime for our economy and the convenience of our travelers,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System.

VivaAerobus will offer connections through its Monterrey hub to more than 30 destinations throughout Mexico including Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cancun.

The new flight will begin on June 26.

For more information or to book reservations call 1-866-359-8482 or click here.