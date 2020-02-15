Man found shot dead in vehicle on East Side, per SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car on the East Side Saturday afternoon.

The man’s car hit a guardrail in the 6100 block of I-10 East and Foster Road. When police got to the scene, they determined he had been fatally shot, authorities say.

Two kids were in the backseat of the car but were uninjured, police say.

We’re working to learn more and will bring more details as they become available.