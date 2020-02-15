SAPD: Man behind bars after holding woman against her will for several days

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after San Antonio police say he held a woman against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her.

Officers were first called to the 1300 block of Callaghan Road for an assault, according to a Facebook post.

Officers received a call to the 1300 block of Callaghan Road for an assault. Upon arrival they contacted a female who... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Saturday, February 15, 2020

A female at the scene told officers she was held against her will and was physically and sexually assaulted for several days before she escaped, according to authorities.

SAPD went to the location of the alleged offense and the suspect, 38-year-old Steven Rendon, had fled the scene.

An investigation ensued, which later led to Rendon’s arrest. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The investigation is still ongoing.