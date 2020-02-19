Why Port San Antonio was named 2019 Business of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. Subscribers can read the full version here.

About 3,500 jobs, most involving technology, have been added to Port San Antonio since March 2018, three months before Jim Perschbach became CEO.

“Those are good-paying jobs with good benefits with highly ranked employers,” said Chris Alderete, chairwoman of the Port’s board.

She and others credit new leadership at Port San Antonio — formerly the site of Kelly Air Force Base before the Defense Department shut it down and gave the property to the city following the 1995 Base Realignment and Closure Commission — with getting the organization to think beyond being a commercial space landlord.

These days, more than 80 organizations call Port San Antonio home with more than 14,000 employees across multiple industries such as aerospace, cybersecurity, applied technology and education. The Port’s estimated economic impact increased from $5.2 billion in November 2016 to $5.6 billion in fall 2019, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

And it’s indicative of why Port San Antonio was chosen by the San Antonio Business Journal as the 2019 Business of the Year.

To see all the SABJ Business of the Year honorees, click here.