Human trafficking suspect accused in case involving 2 teenage boys arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday in a human trafficking case involving two teenage boys, San Antonio police say.

Officer Alisia Pruneda, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department, said Zachary Neauhaus was arrested on the Northeast Side after the teens made an outcry to police following months of interaction with the suspect.

Pruneda said the victims knew Neauhaus because they were buying drugs from him and had exchanges with him for about eight months. Eventually, Neauhaus started asking the teens for explicit pictures and sexual favors in exchange for drugs, police say.

During the latest exchange between Neauhaus and the teens on Feb. 16, he threatened to extort them on social media if they reported anything to the police, Pruneda said.

“They’re liars,” Neauhaus said during his perp walk.

Neauhaus faces two counts of continuous trafficking of persons because it was longer than 30 days, Pruneda said.

Police say there could be more victims. They will continue to investigate further to determine.