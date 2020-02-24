SAPD officer arrested after allegedly punching girlfriend’s 14-year-old son

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer has been arrested after he allegedly punched his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son, San Antonio police said Monday.

Robert Gaitan, an 11-year SAPD veteran assigned to patrol, is charged with injury to a child.

According to police, Gaitan, 35, punched the teen, who is the son of his girlfriend during a fist fight.

Police said Gaitan will be placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs and criminal investigation is conducted.

