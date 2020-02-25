63ºF

WATCH: Amtrak train crashes into 18-wheeler in Cibolo

No injuries reported

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

An 18-wheeler was sliced in half after it was struck by an Amtrak train in Cibolo on February 25, 2020.
CIBOLO, Texas – An Amtrak train slammed into an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Cibolo.

According to a tweet from the Cibolo Police Department, the crash happened at FM 78 and Country Lane.

No injuries were reported.

Cibolo police are urging truck drivers to be aware of their route and to be careful when trying to go over railroad crossings.

