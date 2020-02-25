WATCH: Amtrak train crashes into 18-wheeler in Cibolo
No injuries reported
CIBOLO, Texas – An Amtrak train slammed into an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Cibolo.
According to a tweet from the Cibolo Police Department, the crash happened at FM 78 and Country Lane.
No injuries were reported.
Cibolo police are urging truck drivers to be aware of their route and to be careful when trying to go over railroad crossings.
Here is the accident from this morning. We urge all truck drivers to be aware of their route and use caution when attempting to go over railroad crossings. We are working with @UnionPacific and @TxDOTSanAntonio to install proper signage on the roadway owned by these entities. pic.twitter.com/bOq5G8gelB— Cibolo Police Dept (@CiboloPD) February 25, 2020
