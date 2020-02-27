Firefighters stop refrigeration unit fire from damaging NW Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in an outdoor refrigeration unit threatened to damage a Northwest Side Mexican restaurant late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at the Taqueria Aguascalientes restaurant in the 15400 block of White Fawn Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Babcock Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames coming out of the refrigeration unit.

Fire officials said they managed to put the fire out quickly, and that they made sure it did not spread to the restaurant itself. No one was hurt by the fire.

Investigators have since been called in to figure out the fire’s exact cause, and a food inspector will determine when the business can reopen.