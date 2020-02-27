Off-duty officer’s vehicle hit by suspected drunk driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty police officer’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. near both I-35 southbound and I-10 eastbound.

According to police, the alleged drunk driver hit two vehicles on I-35 just before driving off the highway onto a street below.

The officer was checked at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

The suspected drunk driver was detained on suspicion of DWI. His name and age have not been released.