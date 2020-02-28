If you go to Dunkin’s grand opening, you could get free coffee for a year

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a Dunkin’ coffee drinker, your dreams are about to come true.

To celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening Saturday, February 29, the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for a year, per Dunkin’ staff.

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will also feature face painting, balloon art, giveaways and an inside-look at the restaurant’s modern upgrades.

Guests can also indulge in a $0.99 large hot or iced coffee or tea throughout the day; however, the offer doesn’t include cold brew, nitro cold brew, frozen coffee or espresso beverages.

The new restaurant itself is a little different than your standard Dunkin’ store — aside from free Wi-Fi and indoor and outdoor seating, it also offers a cold beverage tap system and a ‘faster than ever’ drive-thru experience with a staff of 25 employees total, per Dunkin’ officials.

The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which will save 25% more energy than a standard Dunkin’ restaurant, according to Dunkin’ staff.

The store is located at 8306 Marbach Road. To learn more about the new restaurant, click here.