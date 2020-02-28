71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

71ºF

Local News

If you go to Dunkin’s grand opening, you could get free coffee for a year

Customers can also enjoy a $0.99 large hot or iced coffee or tea throughout the day

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dunkin' Donuts, Dunkin', San Antonio
CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a Dunkin’ coffee drinker, your dreams are about to come true.

To celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening Saturday, February 29, the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for a year, per Dunkin’ staff.

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will also feature face painting, balloon art, giveaways and an inside-look at the restaurant’s modern upgrades.

Guests can also indulge in a $0.99 large hot or iced coffee or tea throughout the day; however, the offer doesn’t include cold brew, nitro cold brew, frozen coffee or espresso beverages.

Leap year deals, freebies to take advantage of on Saturday

The new restaurant itself is a little different than your standard Dunkin’ store — aside from free Wi-Fi and indoor and outdoor seating, it also offers a cold beverage tap system and a ‘faster than ever’ drive-thru experience with a staff of 25 employees total, per Dunkin’ officials.

The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which will save 25% more energy than a standard Dunkin’ restaurant, according to Dunkin’ staff.

The store is located at 8306 Marbach Road. To learn more about the new restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: