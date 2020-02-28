Leap year deals, freebies to take advantage of on Saturday

From free Popeye’s chicken sandwiches to savings on travel and furniture, Feb. 29 gives both leap year babies and the rest of us a chance to cash in on some deals.

After all, this day only comes once every four years, so why not celebrate the extra day wherever we can.

Here’s a list of freebies and deals for both leap year and non-leap year kids to take advantage of this Saturday.

Deals for leap year babies

Hotels.com: Twenty-nine people with leap day birthdays can tweet at @hotelsdotcom on Saturday and share their birthday struggles for a chance to win a special discount code worth $290, which could be used on any hotel stay.

Lay’s potato chips: Those born on Feb. 29 can comment on the brand’s leap year post to tell them they are leap babies, and they will have a chance to win a free bag of Lay’s potato chips.

Main Event: Leap year babies can receive a free party fun sundae with proof of a Feb. 29 birthday. The sundae includes four different gelato flavors topped with chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate syrup, doughnut holes, whipped cream, sprinkles and candy.

Olive Garden: The Italian restaurant chain will give out four free dolicinis desserts for leap year babies. Restaurants are also selling take-home entrees, including fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce, for $2.29 for all guests on Saturday.

Megabus: The company is giving away 29 free ticket vouchers to leaplings who message them on Saturday via Instagram. Leaplings must provide proof of their birth date to claim their vouchers.

San Antonio Zoo: The zoo is offering free admission for leap year babies on Saturday. Identification with proof of a Feb. 29 birthday is required.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Deals for non-leap year babies

7-Eleven: A whole pizza — either cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat — will be sold for $2.29 on Sunday at participating stores.

Ashley HomeStore: Shoppers can get an extra 10% off of in-store or online purchases with the code “LEAPYEAR.”

Krispy Kreme: The chain will send doughnuts to hospitals, health professionals and parents of leap year babies within 10 miles of participating shops. All health professionals and parents have to do is tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery and the chain will contact them.

Motel 6: Guests can receive 10%-20% off of the best available rates for stays between Saturday and March 31. Guests must make reservations by Monday. More information can be found here.

Postmates: Those who buy a Popeye’s chicken sandwich (with an order minimum of $15) from now until Friday via Postmates can receive a code for a free chicken sandwich on Feb. 29. The coupon will be sent via email.

Quiznos: Anyone who proposes to their significant other with a sub sandwich instead of a ring can enter to win catering by Quiznos at their wedding reception. Learn more here.