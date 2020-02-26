San Antonio restaurants offering seafood specials during Lent season

SAN ANTONIO – During the Lenten season, Catholics around San Antonio will hit their favorite seafood spots for meatless Fridays.

But for those looking for a deal, or maybe even just something different, local restaurants will offer specials or new menu items to commemorate the season.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings fried fish back to menu during Lent

The following list contains local restaurants to try out on Ash Wednesday and during each Friday until Easter, which lands on April 12. Know of a local place to grab seafood during Lent? Let us know in the comments below.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q: The San Antonio-based barbecue chain will have two seafood menu items on Ash Wednesday and Fridays throughout Lent. The options include a plate with one hot fish fillet, two sides and a tea for $6.99, plus tax, and the fried fish sandwich with one side and a tea for $6.49, plus tax.

Church’s Chicken: A $5 seafood plate includes two garlic butter crispy fish tenders, fries, coleslaw, a biscuit and a drink. Another seafood option includes shrimp, garlic butter tenders, fries, coleslaw and a biscuit for $5.

COVER 3: Shareable seafood options at the Stone Oak restaurant include seared ahi tuna, Greek island calamari, Gulf shrimp and oysters, and a chilled shrimp and crab tower. Entrees include a Pacific ahi tuna burger, blackened Mahi Mahi, Hong Kong salmon and more.

Esquire Tavern: The downtown bar will have two special items on the menu, like fish and chips, the shrimp sandwich and shrimp toast throughout Lent.

EVO Entertainment: Throughout Lent season, the entertainment complex will serve teriyaki salmon for $14, fried shrimp for $13, blackened shrimp tacos for $13 and grilled shrimp for $13.50.

Laguna Madre: Seafood is served year-round here, but a family special includes eight pieces of cod, bread and fries. Another family option includes eight pieces of cod, 16 fried shrimps, bread and fries.

La Panaderia: The restaurant will bring back its tuna empanada and atún a la vizcaína torta with a soup or a salad. The items will be available throughout the season.

Rudy’s Seafood: The daily special includes two fish fillets, three jumbo shrimps, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sea Island Shrimp House: While seafood is served every day, the chain does offer family-style to-go trays for fish tacos or fish sandwiches. Appetizer trays with shrimp and ceviche are also available.

Supper at Hotel Emma: The Pearl eatery will serve a whole, grilled branzino with salsa verde, green wheat, beans and a herb salad for $26 throughout Lent.

Taco Cabana: Shrimp Tampico is back, and it can be served in a quesadilla, taco, taco plate or taco combo. It will be available for a limited time.