Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings fried fish back to menu during Lent

SAN ANTONIO – Fish Fridays are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.

Starting Friday the barbecue chain will be serving fried fish once a week through Good Friday on April 10.

The fish plates are made with fried cod and customers can order a fried fish plate or a fried fish sandwich on Fridays only.

The fried fish plate will include one hot fish fillet, two sides and a tea for $6.99 plus tax and the fried fish sandwich will include one side and a tea for $6.49 plus tax.

Customers can order a fish fillet plate or a fish fillet sandwich year-round at Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood Company.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will also have the fish options available on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 24.