La Cantera development finally begins 12 years after initial announcement

The latest step in the development of La Cantera is finally taking shape — 12 years following its initial announcement.

Sundt Construction, Inc. has started the first phase of construction at the La Cantera Town Center, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development by USAA Real Estate in northwest San Antonio near Loop 1604 and I-10. Sundt is involved in several other projects locally, including the San Pedro Creek Improvements, the Canopy by Hilton and the CPS Energy headquarters.

The project was originally announced by the real estate company in 2008. The Express-News reported USAA Real Estate filed county paperwork in 2016 to establish a master plan for the community and formed the nonprofit La Cantera Town Center Owners Association Inc.

