SAFD: Middle Eastern grocery store burns overnight, arson investigating cause

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed a local grocery store early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at the Mustafa Grocery store, located in the 4800 block of Medical Drive, around 2 a.m.

Fire crews say the store’s security system alerted fire crews and the owner, Syed Siddiqui, of the fire.

“When (crews) arrived, they did find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the structure," Joe Arrington, spokesperson for SAFD, said. “They immediately upgraded to a second-alarm because of the size of the occupancy.”

Approximately 8,000-square-feet of the building caught fire, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

However, fire crews were able to put out the flames before they reached nearby small businesses, like the popular restaurant, Taqueria Datapoint.

“Fortunately, (the fire happened) in the middle of the night, so nobody was inside. This could have been very different if you came into the day,” Arrington said.

Siddiqui and his brother, Ahmed Fayaz, stood in disbelief as crews hosed down the back of the store. The family says it’s also a big loss for the community they have served for the last 13 years.

“We feel pain. It’s very bad,” Fayaz said. “We (put in) a lot of effort, a lot of hard work, to build this place.”

Mustafa Grocery is considered to be one of the largest stores in San Antonio to offer a variety of Middle Eastern foods. The store offers foods from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, among others.

Portions of the roof fell to the ground, inventory was destroyed and according to Siddiqui, important documents were reduced to ash.

The only thing recovered was a small crate with a few papers inside. Siddiqui says he hopes his insurance helps cover the damages in order to begin working toward re-opening his store.

According to Arrington, there aren’t any signs of foul play but arson investigators have been asked to take over the investigation.

“I ask them, ‘What is the cause of that?’ They say it takes time to get (that information) to us,” Fayaz said.

Arrington says it could be days before arson determines a cause and damage estimate. No injuries were reported.