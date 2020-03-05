‘While You Were Sleeping’: Cleaning company worker gets more than a lot done overnight

SAN ANTONIO – It is an understatement to say that Trevor Scott gets a lot done at work each night.

He actually cleans a whole lot of lots as a street sweeper for Alamo Lot Maintenance.

“I’m looking for all types of trash, man-made trash and natural trash,” he said. “I love it. It gives me the opportunity to clean up San Antonio.”

From his perch behind the wheel of a sweeper truck, Scott makes several passes through parking spaces -- first vacuuming up trash, then scrubbing the ground clean.

He has to maneuver around parked cars, get into tight spaces and negotiate twists and turns, all at an hour while most people are still sleeping.

“It’s hard, but it’s like a dance,” he said. “You’re constantly moving. You’re constantly flipping switches for the broom to go down.”

Alamo Lot Maintenance employees use sweeper trucks to collect trash and dirt from local parking lots overnight. (KSAT 12 News)

During his overnight shift, Scott puts a shine on more than half a dozen enclosed parking structures and open lots from the airport area to south of downtown.

He has been employed by the locally owned company for the past two years, working all night in order to have his days free for his two young children.

Scott said he is one of up to eleven employees on this shift, and together they collect about two tons of trash each night.

Every once in a while, he that can include some surprising finds.

“I was working with a co-worker and we found a blowup doll, laying out in the parking lot, fully dressed and everything,” he said, laughing.

The job, Scott said, can be a real eye-opener for him even before most people’s eyes are open for the day.