San Antonians come together to raise funds for Mustafa Grocery Store after fire

SAN ANTONIO – One week after a fire broke out at Mustafa Grocery Store, the community gathered to help the store owners get back on their feet.

On Sunday, the Indian Association San Antonio Chapter held a fundraiser outside the grocery store.

The family-owned business had been serving customers for 13 years, providing them with products from all over the world, specifically India and Pakistan.

The fire forced the store to close its doors due to the extent of the damage.

SAFD: Middle Eastern grocery store burns overnight, arson investigating cause

"We have a very good bond to our customers. A beautiful service to our customers," said Fayaz Ahmed, a store employee. "It's like a community attraction."

San Antonio fire officials say the cause of the fire was electrical.

Several other businesses also closed their doors after sustaining smoke damage.

It’s still not clear when Mustafa Grocery Store will reopen.