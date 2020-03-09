Woman awaiting sentencing in jail not allowed to eat, bathe, lawyer claims

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant 24-year-old woman was treated “inhumanely” for three days while she was awaiting sentencing in a holdover cell at the Bexar County Jail, the woman’s defense attorney claims.

Defense attorney Demetrio Duarte said the problems began after Rosalinda Olalde, who Duarte claims is in fragile health, was found guilty in connection with a DWI crash that killed a man and critically injured four others.

“She was not allowed to eat that particular evening (Wednesday). She was not allowed to bathe, she was not allowed anything,” Duarte said during a bench conference with District Court Judge Jennifer Pena, who was presiding over Olalde’s trial. “To tell someone that you’re not allowed to take a bath for three days when you’re supposed to be in a courtroom is inhumane. And my dog has had more food that this lady.”

Woman gets 6-year prison sentence in DWI wreck that killed man, injured 4

Duarte lodged a formal complaint about the alleged treatment with Pena.

He said the issue was not with the courtroom bailiff staff, but rather with staff at the jail.

Witnesses describe emotional damage left by fatal DWI wreck

“This incident is currently under investigation by Detention Administration for possible policy violations and may include disciplinary action,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Pena said she will also look into the matter.

Olalde was sentenced to six years in prison Friday on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.