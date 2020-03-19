KSAT12 News Nightbeat, March 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Cases of COVID-19 more than doubling once again. Metro Health confirming 25 cases.

A shut down in San Antonio expected as we move towards midnight. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, announcing sit-down restaurants and nightlife will shut down at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Self quarantine is a term you’ve been hearing a lot about lately but what exactly does it mean. We spoke with a University of Texas health doctor who breaks down the concept of self quarantine.

