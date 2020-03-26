KSAT12 News at 5, March 26, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott issuing another executive order Thursday, requiring anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Worse than the great recession. That's the situation San Antonio is facing down with both unemployment and its own operating budget.

In one week, new jobless claims have reached 3.8 million. Many Americans are now wondering how the massive stimulus plan will help.

