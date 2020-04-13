SAPD: Man hospitalized after East Side shooting; 15 bullet casing found at scene

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was shot in the ankle.

San Antonio police officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, where they found about 15 bullet casings from two different weapons.

Police said the victim claimed he thought he twisted an ankle and didn’t realize he was shot. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The details surrounding the shooting, including if a suspected gunman is at large, remain unclear at this time.

