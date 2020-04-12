SAPD: Man shot in chest at West Side home on Easter

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after being shot in the chest at a West Side home, San Antonio police said.

The man, whose age and name wasn’t immediately known, was among a group of people who went to the home in the 2400 block of West Martin Street around 5 p.m. to confront residents over alleged stolen property, police said.

After the victim exited a vehicle that entered the home’s driveway, someone who was inside the house brandished a firearm and shot him, police said.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said four people have been detained for questioning as investigators try to piece together the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the weapon.

