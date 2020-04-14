Women free on bond following sentencing in drunk driving trial

SAN ANTONIO – On March 6th, Rosalinda Olalde was sentenced to six years in prison following her conviction on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.

In August of 2018, Olalde lost control of her SUV while driving on the access road in the 6500 block of Loop 1604.

Woman gets 6-year prison sentence in DWI wreck that killed man, injured 4

Her vehicle traveled along an adjacent sidewalk and crashed broadside into a sedan driven by Mario Velazquez-Palau.

He was killed and four passengers in his car were seriously injured. Following her sentencing, Olalde filed an appeal asking for a new trial. She was released on bond while her case works its way through the appeals process, which could take months - perhaps years.

“We’re just frustrated because it seems like she’s trying to avoid any consequences,” Velazquez’s sister Valerie said Monday. “We want justice.”

Witnesses describe emotional damage left by fatal DWI wreck

“It does upset me because it’s like, just take responsibility. That’s all you can do now is take responsibility for a life that you took," Velazquez said.