SAPD looks to find driver accused of shooting man in another car, which caused crash

Victim critically hurt

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Do you know the driver of this silver sedan?
Do you know the driver of this silver sedan? (Photo provided by SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan who is sought in a case involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officers said Wednesday.

The driver shot a man in another car, causing the vehicle to crash into another motorist, police said.

The victim is now hospitalized in critical condition. The victim’s car is the red, two-door coupe shown above.

The shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Nacogdoches and Dreamwood roads, on the north side of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating.

Do you know who drove this silver sedan last Friday? SAPD is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 210-207-7635 and refer to case number 20-070480.

