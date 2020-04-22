‘My daughter is going to have her prom,’: Dad creates an at-home prom night

The Class of 2020 is missing out on so much right now, but one dad is making sure his daughter gets her prom night.

Steve Lujan’s daughter is a senior at Natalia High School, which is located about 32 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Lujan and his wife noticed that their daughter, Mariah had been down lately because she is not able to see her friends and has to be extra careful because she has asthma.

Lujan came up with the idea to give his daughter a memorable moment.

“My daughter is going to have her prom,” Lujan said.

He ordered her a dress, decorated the carport, wrote her a note about how special she was and then surprised her.

Steve Lujan surprises his daughter with a dress and decorated carport. (Steve Lujan)

In a video posted on Facebook, Mariah can be seen breaking out in tears as she read the note from her parents and discovered the surprise.

Mariah plans to attend Texas A&M Kingsville this fall to pursue a career as a game warden.

Steve and his daughter Mariah. (KSAT)

