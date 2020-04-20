Boerne-Champion football team holds curbside food drive to help community members in need
Players and coaches collected over 185 donations from local businesses, community members
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne-Champion Chargers football team held a curbside food drive to help those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The food drive was held Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Boerne ISD officials.
Players and coaches collected more than 185 donations from local businesses and community members. The donations were then delivered to Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries and will be given to those in need.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.