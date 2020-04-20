SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne-Champion Chargers football team held a curbside food drive to help those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The food drive was held Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Boerne ISD officials.

Boerne-Champion football team holds curbside food drive to help community members in need (Boerne ISD)

Players and coaches collected more than 185 donations from local businesses and community members. The donations were then delivered to Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries and will be given to those in need.

Boerne-Champion football team holds curbside food drive to help community members in need. Pictured is player Ryan Brandon. (Boerne ISD)

