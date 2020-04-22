San Antonio Humane Society extends El Rey Fido deadline

SAN ATONIO – Fiesta may have been postponed this year, yet the San Antonio Humane Society is still going ahead with what has been one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the nominations for El Rey Fido.

"We raise thousands of dollars," said Alexis Castillo, spokeswoman for the San Antonio Humane Society.

Castillo said so many dog owners want their pet to be crowned Fiesta canine royalty.

The nomination deadline has been extended to May 28.

The nominee who raises the most money for the San Antonio Humane Society is crowned El Rey Fido of 2020.

But Castillo said she hopes COVID-19 doesn’t affect the amount that’s raised.

“Any little bit helps when it comes to donating to our shelter. We appreciate any amount that’s given,” she said.

The money could used especially now since the shelter at 4804 Fredericksburg Rd. has been temporarily closed since mid-March because of the coronvirus crisis.

In order to cover its daily expenses, Castillo said an emergency fund was set up for donations.

Another way to help with needed supplies is through the Humane Society’s Amazon wish list, Castillo said.

Unable to take in any more animals, Castillo said the Humane Society is now able to begin no-contact adoptions of 150 animals at the shelter and in foster care.

She said applications can be made at sahumane.org/adopt and followed up with an email sent to adoption@sahumane.org. to let the staff know which pet was chosen. After that, a phone interview will be conducted.

Once approved, Castillo said arrangements will be made to pick up the dog or cat at the Humane Society’s receiving area through a side entrance. Staff will be behind a window to answer any questions.

Adoption fees are paid online, all in an effort to practice social distancing.

“We’re trying to minimize as much contact as possible with them, with everyone involved," Castillo said.