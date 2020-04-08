¡Viva Fiesta! KSAT celebrates with rebroadcast of 2019 parades

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2020 may be delayed until November, but we think everyone needs a little Fiesta in their lives right about now!

As a way to give people a little break from the coronavirus pandemic, KSAT12 will be rebroadcasting last year’s Fiesta parades on the days they would have occurred this year.

The parades will also be livestreamed online on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s streaming app, available on most smart devices.

The hope is that families will gather around the TV and the computer screen to celebrate Fiesta in their own homes, with their own personal Fiestas.

“The City may have delayed Fiesta 2020 until November, but we think everyone needs a little Fiesta in their lives right about now! So, as a way to give people a little coronavirus break, we’re going to rebroadcast last year’s Fiesta Parades on the days they would have occurred this year (they’ll also be livestreamed online and on our OTT app). Viva!” said KSAT12 VP/GM Phil Lane.

Cavaliers River Parade will re-air April 20 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Battle of Flowers Parade will re-air April 24 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

SA Live will be broadcasting a lead-in party on April 24 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade will re-air April 25 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

As Mayor Ron Nirenberg said earlier this year: “It’s a party with a purpose and the party will go on.”

During the airing of the parades, KSAT12 will highlight Fiesta charities and collect money for all of them through the Fiesta Commissions website. It’s a way to celebrate Fiesta and help all those charities who typically provide great food and entertainment for all of San Antonio.

KSAT12 is also turning this into a week-long (virtual) event for viewers, including Virtual Watch Parties that anchors and reporters will also be involved in from the comfort of their homes, Fiesta Bingo that viewers can play at home and we’re partnering with several local restaurants who will be offering “Fiesta Food Packs” that people can order and have something delivered so they can have fun food to eat while watching the parades!

Viewers can watch or stream the 2019 Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Monday April 20th at 7pm, the 2019 BOF parade on Friday, April 24th from 2pm-5pm and the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade on Saturday, April 25th at 7pm on KSAT12 and www.ksat.com.

Also, during the typical Fiesta week, KSAT12 will air all parades on the KSAT-TV Streaming App, which can be found on most smart TVs, on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and many other devices. Just search for KSAT in the app or playstore and download the KSAT-TV Streaming App. On the streaming app, viewers can watch the parades On Demand, anytime they’d like.

“Our hope is that families will plan their own little Fiesta event in their home as they watch the parades on TV and/or on the web site,” said Lane, “it really is our hope that this will provide some relief from all the bad news circulating in the world right now. These events allow residents to STAY HOME and still enjoy the Fiesta spirit!”

Related:

Community gallery: Show us your Fiesta wreath

Community gallery: Show us your Fiesta hats

Community gallery: Show us your past Fiesta medals

Check out more Fiesta coverage at ksat.com/fiesta.