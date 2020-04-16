WATCH: 2019 Texas Cavaliers River Parade rebroadcast on KSAT12

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2020 may be delayed until November, but we think everyone needs a little Fiesta in their lives right about now!

As a way to give people a little break from the coronavirus pandemic, KSAT12 will be rebroadcasting last year’s Fiesta parades on the days they would have occurred this year.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade will re-air on KSAT12 Monday, April 20 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

2019 Fiesta parades will also be livestreamed online on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s streaming app, available on most smart devices.

The hope is that families will gather around the TV and the computer screen to celebrate Fiesta in their own homes, with their own personal Fiestas.

Sit back and enjoy more 2019 Fiesta parades right in the comfort of your home.

Battle of Flowers Parade will re-air Friday, April 24 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

SA Live will be broadcasting a lead-in party on Friday, April 24 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade will re-air Saturday, April 25 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m

Shown below are pictures taken from the 2019 Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

We want to see your Fiesta wreaths, Fiesta medals and Fiesta hats in our community galleries!

Just click on the gallery below and submit your pictures to be featured on a newscast.

Show us your Fiesta wreaths

Show us your Fiesta hats

Show us your past Fiesta medals

For more Fiesta coverage, click here.