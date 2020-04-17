Ultimate at-home Fiesta guide

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may be postponed until November, but that’s not stopping many businesses from helping you celebrate now from the comfort of your home.

Mi Familia at The Rim

Mi Familia at The Rim is offering a “Drive-thru” Fiesta, complete with the signature items: gorditas, churros and chicken-on-a-stick. Tents will be set-up for an easy, drive-thru service and at the end there will be mangonadas, margaritas and micheladas for sale. You can also get your Fiesta swag--pinatas and papels picados. The drive-thru is open on Saturday, April 18, from noon to 6 p.m.

Location: 18403 I-10 W.

Mi Tierra

Mi Tierra restaurant is offering a “Fiesta survival kit” complete with 3 lbs of fajitas, guacamole, bell peppers, salsa, cascarones and a loteria game. They also have margarita packs to-go for purchase. If you tag them with your photos, #fiestaathome, you have a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Location: 218 Produce Row (downtown San Antonio)

The Bread Box

The Bread Box has a “Fiesta Flavors” pack complete with picadillo for four, tortillas and two bottles of red wine from Bending Branch winery, based in Comfort, Texas. They also have various fiesta-inspired sweets, just click here to place your order.

Location: 555 W. Bitters Rd.

Deco Pizzeria

Deco Pizzeria is stepping up their fiesta-fied game with $5 chicken-on-a-stick paired with micheladas or a deco-rita. They have two locations. Click here for more information.

Locations: 1815 Fredericksburg Rd. + 2026 Babcock Rd.

Sugar Rush Bakery

Sugar Rush bakery is offering “Siesta” cookies for sale, but they also have a “Fiesta” cookie decorating kit you can take home and try-out with the family. They sell half dozen and full dozen, complete with icing and sprinkles. Click here for order information.

Location: 1701 W. Poplar St.

Don Strange

Don Strange is offering Fiesta Meal Packs with a rotating menu for the next two weeks. Some of the menu items include: beef tenderloin carne guisada, pork carnitas, grilled steak asada tacos. The sides range from borracho beans, agave lime cole slaw to confetti salad and how does a Mexican hot chocolate cookie sound? Yum. Click here for the full menu.

Location: 37 NE Loop 410 @ McCullough Ave.

Bang Bang Bar

Bang Bang Bar and Dogfather are offering chicken-on-a-stick paired with mangonadas and micheladas to-go. You can do drive-thru pick-up at The Dogfather. They are requesting credit card only. They will be offering this deal on Sunday, April 19 from noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Location: 119 El Mio Drive

Ruby City

Ruby City contemporary Art Center is sharing an easy tutorial for papels picados on their YouTube channel. Follow along with materials you have at home to help add some spice to your interior decor! Click here for tutorial.

The River Walk (virtual parade fun)

You can create your own river barge float from home to be part of a virtual river parade on April 30th! You just need to submit a 15-second video of your float in any water (a bath tub or sink) to the River Walk official Facebook page by April 20th at noon. The winners will be edited together in a clip that will air at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page. The top prize is a family 4-pack to the Holiday River Parade in November.