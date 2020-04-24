Beacon Hill Elementary holds Fiesta-themed parade to rally parents, students for registration

SAN ANTONIO – Beacon Hill Elementary School held a neighborhood Fiesta parade to rally parents and their students for registration.

The principal for BHES, Laryn Nelson, encouraged staff and teachers to decorate their cars.

The parade was meant to bring a bit of Fiesta flair while reminding families to complete the annual registration process.

All San Antonio ISD students, both new and returning, must enroll each year. Families can enroll online at SAISD.net/enroll.

