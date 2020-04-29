Despite COVID-19 pandemic, spring formal still on (virtually) for down syndrome teens, adults

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect how groups socialize. While the vast majority of events have been cancelled, organizations like the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas are adapting and finding new ways to serve their members.

The Teen and Adult Club continues to meet and is doing so through Zoom.

Their annual Spring Formal, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, was postponed until the fall. But since families already had the date penciled in on their calendars, organizers felt that music and dancing in a virtual setting would still be beneficial for its members.

Down syndrome teens and adults meet weekly via Zoom to hangout and continue planning their virtual Spring Formal scheduled for Wednesday night. (Zoom)

On Wednesday morning, Janice Troy helped her 22-year-old daughter, Briana Troy, put together her outfit for the event.

“Our (Down syndrome) adults typically like their routine. They like to have things sort of set,” Janice said. “This is the next best thing. They can hang out (and dance) with their parents or dance with their friends over the computer.”

Briana said she was very excited to get dolled up to dance the night away. “I’m going to wear this dress to the Spring Formal tonight,” Briana said.

The Troy family has been part of the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas’ since the group’s early days.

“It has been a part of our family since Briana was born almost 23 years ago,” Janice said. “So, we stepped in probably when she was 2 weeks old.”

The Spring Formal is one of the events the family most looks forward to.

“The Spring Formal, normally, everyone gets dressed up. We meet at someone’s house, take pictures (and) sometimes we get a limo for the kids,” Janice said. “Parents are not allowed because the (Down syndrome) adults and teens want to have their own fun without the (parents) hanging out.”

Briana shared what she enjoys most about the Spring event.

“I like it when they do, like, dancing,” Briana said. “I like to look pretty and pose.” She also loves to dance with her boyfriend Gabriel Hay. Although they won’t be able to see or dance with each other physically, Briana called Hay to make sure he’s ready for Wednesday night’s event.

Briana Troy poses with her boyfriend, Gabriel Hay during the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas’ 2019 Spring Formal. (Down Syndrome Association of South Texas)

This year, Briana and her parents will dress-up to dance together and make special memories.

Last year more than 50 people attended the dance. This year, organizers hope the coronavirus pandemic won’t stop members from tuning in. The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas’ Spring Formal is free and open to all Down syndrome teens and adults ages 13 and up. For more information call 210-210-323-6776 or email Ngalindo@dsastx.org.

For more information or to donate to the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, visit its website here. The group also posts updates on its Facebook page found here.