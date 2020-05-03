Costco stores will return to normal operating hours, beginning Monday

Costco will return to its normal operating hours, beginning Monday, May 4, as more businesses begin to reopen in the state.

The company made changes to its policies to promote social distancing and follow health guidelines from government leaders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a statement on its website, most U.S. Costco warehouses and gas stations will return to their normal operating hours. For specific store hours, click here.

Costco will also be implementing special operating hours for members ages 60 and older, or members with disabilities, according to its website.

Only these members can shop in the warehouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, the company said. The pharmacy will be open during these hours; however the food court will still be closed.

Health care workers and first responders that are members will have priority access in Costco warehouses as well and can move to the front of the line when entering, according to the company’s website.

All Costco members and employees are required to wear a face covering at all times when in the warehouses. However, company officials said the rule does not apply to children under the age of two or those who can’t wear a mask due to a medical condition.

For more information on Costco’s regulations to combat the coronavirus, visit its website by clicking here.