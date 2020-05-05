1 dead, 2 detained in officer-involved shooting on SW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and two other people have been detained following an officer-involved shooting on the city’s Southwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Five Palms Drive and Shoreview Place, not far from Medina Base Road.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, an officer attempted to stop three people when two of the suspects ran and the third got into a scuffle with the officer. That’s when, police said, the officer attempted to use a stun gun on the suspect, but it had no effect.

McManus said the suspect stole the stun gun and turned it on the officer, just before the officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the other two suspects involved were later found and taken into custody.

The name and age of the man killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

The unidentified officer involved will be put on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and and on-air for more information.