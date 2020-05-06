Man charged with murder in wrong-way crash was fugitive in attempted capital murder of Bexar County deputy, DA says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of murder following a wrong-way crash was also wanted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting in 2019, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

Joseph William Woolard, 36, was charged with murder following the wreck that killed Asante Sebastian Contreras, 20, Sunday night.

According to San Antonio police, Woolard was evading officers when he drove his vehicle the wrong way onto a northbound ramp connecting Loop 410 and I-35. He crashed head-on into a car carrying Contreras, who died at the scene.

The fatal wreck occurred a year after Woolard was arrested for the attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

In March 2019, Woolard engaged in a shootout with a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy at the Blazing Star RV Resort in the 1100 block of W. Loop 1604, Sheriff Javier Salazar said at the time.

The deputy tried to pull him over when Woolard bailed from his vehicle, ran to the RV park, pulled out a shotgun and began firing at the deputy, Salazar said. The deputy was not injured.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Joe Gonzales told KSAT 12 News that Woolard has been under indictment on four separate felony charges from the shooting.

He has been a fugitive since Feb. 27 on bond violation warrants, Gonzales said.

Gonzales released the following statement:

Mr. Woolard has been under indictment on four separate felonies out of the 144th District Court since June 11, 2019, arising out of the March 1, 2019, episode including the attempted capital murder of a peace officer. That charge was ultimately indicted as aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault against a public servant are first degree felonies. He was a fugitive on these cases since February 27, 2020, on bond violation warrants.

Since 2009, Woolard has been previously arrested on charges of possession, assault, evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.

At the time of the shooting, Salazar described Woolard as “dangerous” and a “career criminal."