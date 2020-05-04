SAPD: 20-year-old killed in head-on crash during officer pursuit; driver arrested for murder

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old is dead following a crash with a suspect vehicle that was evading San Antonio police.

Asante Sebastian Contreras was killed after the vehicle he was traveling in was hit head-on around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Northeast Loop 410 and northbound Interstate 35 interchange, according to police.

Officers say a suspect who was being pursued by police drove his vehicle the wrong way onto a northbound ramp connecting Loop 410 and I-35 and crashed head-on into the car Contreras was in.

Contreras died at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested for murder. The suspect’s name has not been released by SAPD at this time.

It is not immediately clear why the suspect was evading police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

