Woman pushing shopping cart hit, killed by pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 50s was hit and killed by a pickup truck on the city’s Northeast Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1750 block of Austin Highway, not far from Bitter Blue Lane and Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, the woman was pushing a shopping cart on Austin Highway when she was struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck did stop to render aid.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed.