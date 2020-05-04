Law enforcement to provide honor escort for fallen Bexar County deputy

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriffs will escort fallen deputy Timothy De La Fuente to his final resting place after he passed away from complications possibly connected to COVID-19 last week.

The deputy tested positive for the virus Thursday, which was the same day he passed away. He is the first deputy in the department to possibly die of the virus, according to a previous KSAT report.

Law enforcement will gather at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they will escort deputy De La Fuente to Mission Park South Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements for De La Fuente are still pending at this time, according to officials.

