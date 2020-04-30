27-year veteran of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found dead

SAN ANTONIO – A seasoned deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

San Antonio police called the sheriff’s office around 8 a.m. to notify them of a deceased person call, according to the sheriff’s office.

The person was identified to be a 27-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

“Preliminary, it appears that medical complications played a factor, however the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact nature,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Salazar will hold a briefing later today on the situation.