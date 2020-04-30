Bexar County Sheriff Salazar to hold press conference after nearly 100 inmates test positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update about the Bexar County Jail after nearly 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news conference is expected to begin between 11-11:30 a.m. Thursday. A livestream of the conference will be placed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Read the latest updates concerning COVID-19 at the Bexar County Jail, Sheriff’s Office

A total of 98 inmates have tested positive as of Wednesday evening — an increase of 34 cases from Tuesday’s tally. There are 78 active inmate cases at the jail.

Forty-one deputies and one civilian worker have also tested positive, according to BCSO.

So far, 20 inmates, 14 deputies and one civilian worker have recovered.

‘Just a matter of time before people start snapping’: Inmate says spoiled food served at Bexar County Jail

A Defenders investigation last week revealed that inmates were being fed inconsistently, at odd hours, and that detention officers were forced to make sandwiches for some inmates on April 21 after the meal they were given had spoiled.

Jail officials later blamed the spoiled food issue on the facility’s longtime food vendor.

'A Petri dish ready to explode’: After complaints about masks by inmates, sheriff says supply at jail will quadruple soon

Earlier this month, inmates complained that they were not being given masks on a regular basis, even tough the masks they were wearing were falling apart.

The number of inmates to test positive for COVID-19 has increased sixfold since then.

Salazar said April 17 that two large shipments of masks would help alleviate the issue.

What is contact tracing and why isn’t BCSO releasing results of it in the jail?

