5 Bexar County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 7

SAN ANTONIO – Five inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The five new cases bring to the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 to seven.

According to a news release, BCSO officials are working to trace how each inmate contracted the illness.

Several inmates who recently developed a fever over 100℉ or had flu-like symptoms, which prompted their relocation to the infirmary for further medical observation. Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are housed in single cells at the infirmary.

The inmates were tested for the virus after being taken to the infirmary, and test results showed came back positive for COIVD-19. Medical staff learned at least one of the inmates who tested positive didn’t display any symptoms.

According to the news release, all inmates at the jail have been provided surgical masks and all sheriff’s employees working at the jail are wearing personal protective equipment. Facility disinfectant procedures are also in place, common areas are chemically disinfected daily and high traffic areas, such as the booking section, are being disinfected every shift.

University Health Systems staff will be screening all jail inmates daily by administering temperature checks and identifying inmates who may have COVID-19 related symptoms. Those who are symptomatic and those who have tests pending are separated from the rest of the jail population.

In addition to the inmates, 14 deputies, two civilian employees, one Bexar County Facilities maintenance employee and a UHS nurse assigned to the jail have also tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

