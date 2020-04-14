San Antonio firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. This is the first member of the fire department that has tested for the virus as of yet.

The department learned of the firefighter’s positive test on Monday afternoon and officials say contact tracing had already started to make sure those that interacted with the firefighter were screened and if necessary, tested for the coronavirus.

The firefighter last worked on April 7th and was symptomatic on April 10th, according to Chief Hood. That’s also when the firefighter sought medical care from a physician and was tested for the virus.

Officials say the firefighter has not returned to work since feeling ill. Employees of the fire department are being screened twice daily and equipment and apparatuses have been decontaminated.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

