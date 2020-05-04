San Antonio police ID driver who lost control of SUV, struck concrete barriers before he was hit by truck

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a driver who died after crashing his SUV into two concrete barriers before he was struck by an oncoming truck.

Cesar Edgardo Cabrera, 43, was found dead in his 1998 Ford Explorer after the crash at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 13600 block of W. Interstate 10, according to police.

Cabrera was driving eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete barrier on the west side of the highway, skidded across the main lanes and struck a concrete divider, officers said.

A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck then struck his Explorer. The driver of the Silverado was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told police that Cabrera may have lost control after a Toyota RAV4 possibly cut the Explorer off.

No criminal charges are pending and alcohol is not a factor.

