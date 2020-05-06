Man shot near park north of downtown San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near a park north of downtown, police said.

The shooting happened by Crockett Park and Tobin Lofts near Main Avenue on Tuesday night.

The victim's roommates called police after he came rushing to their apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest, saying he was shot near the park, officials said.

When officers arrived, the victim was only able to tell them he had gotten shot near the park and could not give them a suspect description.

Police said the victim had trouble breathing and could barely speak due to his serious injury.

Officers say they found only one shell casing and were unable to find a suspect due to the lack of information.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.